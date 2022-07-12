Advertise With Us
Fallen tree closes Government Street at George Street

The City of Mobile says Government Street is closed Tuesday Morning in both directions at...
The City of Mobile says Government Street is closed Tuesday Morning in both directions at George Street due to fallen tree.(Allison Bradley, FOX10 News)
By WALA Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 7:17 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The City of Mobile says Government Street is closed Tuesday Morning in both directions at George Street due to fallen tree.

Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes as crews work to clear the tree from the roadway.

Workers are on the scene were a tree fell across Government Street at George Street in Mobile...
Workers are on the scene were a tree fell across Government Street at George Street in Mobile on Tuesday morning, July 12, 2022.(Robert Brown, FOX10 News)

