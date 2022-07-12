Fallen tree closes Government Street at George Street

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The City of Mobile says Government Street is closed Tuesday Morning in both directions at George Street due to fallen tree.

Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes as crews work to clear the tree from the roadway.

Workers are on the scene were a tree fell across Government Street at George Street in Mobile on Tuesday morning, July 12, 2022. (Robert Brown, FOX10 News)

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.