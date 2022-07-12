Homeowners in the Bayou Sara community preparing for rainy week

SARALAND, Ala. (WALA) - It’s that time of year again here in the south. And as the week goes on, the rainfall totals go up.

And it’s causing some to worry about flooding. For the people in the Bayou Sara community, they’re used to it.

“It flooded our yard last year, that’s why our house is built up as high as it is now,” Tony Sheffield said.

“This one right here beside me. His flooded twice since I’ve been here,” Matt Raybon said.

Homeowners told FOX10 they prepare as best as they can.

“We try to get everything out as much as you can. Other than that, it’s not much that you can do about it”.

Most of the houses on the block are elevated. And for a good reason. In bad storms, water behind their homes can become a problem.

“When it comes down to it. You can’t block it long enough to keep that water out. When it floods and it stays up in your yard, sometimes it’ll be in your yard for a week. I got a pool in the backyard and it was a foot from going in it. It’s an above-ground pool. When it gets that high, it’s going to be in there for a little while,” Raybon said.

And that makes being neighborly extremely important.

“We all get together and help each other out as much as we can,” Raybon said.

