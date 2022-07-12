Mobile City Council’s proposed redistricting to move forward without polarization study

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Facing a deadline, the Mobile City Council is moving forward on proposed redistricting plans without doing a racial polarization study.

It seems no law firms were interested in doing that study for council, according to the city. It was hoped that the research would have provided the council with a better look at the true demographic voting interest among the seven districts.

“I think we lose an opportunity to see where we truly are as far as what the people are thinking and how they’re feeling and how their voting patterns have gone based on the situations and circumstances that have happened in the city in the last eight years or the last couple of election terms,” said District 2 Councilman William Carroll.

The council is considering redistricting maps from the mayor as well as a coalition of community groups.

The deadline is Aug. 9.

