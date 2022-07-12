Mobile County Job Fair this Thursday

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile County Director of Public Affairs and Community Services joined us on Studio10 with details on this weeks Mobile County Job Fair.

More than 100 jobs are available for different skill sets and experience levels.

Reminders:

* Bring your resume.

* Provide contact info for past employers.

Participating:

* Mobile Count Commission

* Mobile County Personnel Board

* Mobile County License Commission

* Mobile County Revenue Commission

* Metro Jail

* Strickland Youth Center

Mobile County Job Fair

July 14

2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

1070 Schillinger Road North, Mobile, AL 36608

mobilecountyal.gov

---

