Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals
Advertisement

Mobile County Job Fair this Thursday

By Joe Emer
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile County Director of Public Affairs and Community Services joined us on Studio10 with details on this weeks Mobile County Job Fair.

More than 100 jobs are available for different skill sets and experience levels.

Reminders:

* Bring your resume.

* Provide contact info for past employers.

Participating:

* Mobile Count Commission

* Mobile County Personnel Board

* Mobile County License Commission

* Mobile County Revenue Commission

* Metro Jail

* Strickland Youth Center

Mobile County Job Fair

July 14

2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

1070 Schillinger Road North, Mobile, AL 36608

mobilecountyal.gov

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Tips when you hear sirens on the road
Tips when you hear sirens on the road
Bright Smiles with Power Swabs
Bright Smiles with Power Swabs
Summer Vacation Beauty Tips with Danielle Renee Beauty
Summer Vacation Beauty Tips with Danielle Renee Beauty
Recipe: Grilled Tri Tip with Chimichurri Sauce
Recipe: Grilled Tri Tip with Chimichurri Sauce