Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals
Advertisement

MPD investigate Nevius Road stabbing

By WALA Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police continue to investigate a Monday afternoon attack in which a man suffered multiple stab wounds.

According to the Mobile Police Department, officers responded around 2:30 p.m. to the 5000 block of Nevius Road in reference to one stabbed and discovered that the victim had been stabbed multiple times by an unknown male subject.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have not released the victim’s name or a possible motive behind the attack.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FILE - A video is displayed by the committee that claims to show Proud Boys in front of the...
LIVE: Jan. 6 panel says hearing to probe Trump’s ‘siren call’ to extremists
Christopher Lavincent Williams
Police arrest man driving stolen U-Haul truck
Casey White returns to Lauderdale County
Casey White being charged with the murder of Vicky White
The City of Mobile says Government Street is closed Tuesday Morning in both directions at...
Fallen tree closes Government Street at George Street