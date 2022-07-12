MPD investigate Nevius Road stabbing

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police continue to investigate a Monday afternoon attack in which a man suffered multiple stab wounds.

According to the Mobile Police Department, officers responded around 2:30 p.m. to the 5000 block of Nevius Road in reference to one stabbed and discovered that the victim had been stabbed multiple times by an unknown male subject.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have not released the victim’s name or a possible motive behind the attack.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.