New program partners with local businesses to curb COVID cases

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - In response to the recent spike in COVID cases, the Mobile County Health Department (MCHD) is linking arms with local businesses. They created a “VIP” program that recognizes businesses who are taking precautionary measures against the virus.

As COVID cases increase, everyone is encouraged to be cautious, but especially if they are more vulnerable. Dr. Rendi Murphree, epidemiologist for MCHD, says various people must be sensitive to this situation.

“People who have underlying health conditions, are immunocompromised, maybe older, maybe some have obesity or diabetes, high blood pressure, those are the people that we really want to reach to sort of make sure they know we have increasing community transmission, and we’d like them to consider the environments they are putting themselves into,” Murphree stated.

Aimed at creating healthy business environments, the new program educates all people on how to protect themselves- and their loved ones- from the surge. Latisha Chestang, outreach coordinator for MCHD, is heading this program.

“It lets them know about your business, it lets them know where it’s located, what you’re advertising and then it lets them know that they are safe when they are coming in...that your staff has been vaccinated, that there is sanitizer for their hands, so I think it’s a win-win,” Chestang said.

Murphree also supports the program’s mission and its impact on the community.

“We support what they are doing and it’s certainly a decision that they make, but all of those things help stop the spread,” Murphree added.

People are encouraged to play a role in keeping the community safe and healthy. If you or your business is interested in joining the VIP program, you can visit the MCHD’s website.

