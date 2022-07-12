Opportunity4Entertainers starts week-long community tour to address youth violence

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - With so much focus on curbing youth violence Opportunity4Entertainers is doing their part to reach young people across Mobile.

“We have to stand together, come together and make sure that we’re being proactive instead of reactive,” said Public Relations Director Nina Dortch.

The weeklong community tour kicked off Newhouse Park giving kids the chance to interact with each other as well as introduce them to resources they wouldn’t normally have.

“Everything that happens in our community we need to have something for them,” said Program Director Rodney Toomer. Just a whole week of nothing but fun but positive role models and positive people speaking life into them.”

Children were able to speak to different vendors like Overdose Prevention, MPD and Bishop State to expose them to opportunities that they weren’t aware of.

“It’s getting kind of dangerous nowadays so for the youth if you bring them in, you teach them something different it can actually help out in the future,” said Armani French.

“Just me coming here today has opened me up to a brighter experience,” said Jabrasia Bosley.

The hope is that events like this will bring kids together to not only educate them but also give them something to do during the summer which children feel is an important first step.

“Instead of doing the wrong thing I feel like people come out and just have fun. Let loose for a little bit and people won’t have to worry about who’s around them,” said Jasmine Williams.

This first event has already made a difference just by knowing people want to help.

“It’s just great that we have people as young black children that want to help us grow,” said Bosley.

“At the end of the day we have to stand together and as a family and a community and show that we can all be one,” said Executive Director Kalenski Adams.

Opportunity4Entertainers will be in different communities each day for the rest of the week leading up to their big Pushing Peace event on Saturday. Wednesday they’ll be at Figures Park for a community summit from 2-6 p.m. Thursday they’ll be at the Hillsdale Community Center from noon-4 p.m. and Saturday they’ll be at The Tree BBQ & Lounge parking lot in Prichard from 2-7.

