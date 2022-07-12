Advertise With Us
Police arrest man driving stolen U-Haul truck

Christopher Lavincent Williams
Christopher Lavincent Williams(Mobile County Metro Jail)
By WALA Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A bond hearing is scheduled Wednesday for a 50-year-old Decatur, Ga. man arrested after police found him driving a stolen U-Haul truck.

Mobile police officers spotted the vehicle on Airport Boulevard at Interstate 65 around shortly after 3:30 p.m. Monday and initiated a traffic stop.

The driver, Christopher Lavincent Williams, was found to be in possession of burglary tools. Several lawn equipment items and other miscellaneous items were also recovered, according to police.

Williams is charged with first-degree theft of property and possession of burglary tools.

