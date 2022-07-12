Police arrest man driving stolen U-Haul truck

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A bond hearing is scheduled Wednesday for a 50-year-old Decatur, Ga. man arrested after police found him driving a stolen U-Haul truck.

Mobile police officers spotted the vehicle on Airport Boulevard at Interstate 65 around shortly after 3:30 p.m. Monday and initiated a traffic stop.

The driver, Christopher Lavincent Williams, was found to be in possession of burglary tools. Several lawn equipment items and other miscellaneous items were also recovered, according to police.

Williams is charged with first-degree theft of property and possession of burglary tools.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.