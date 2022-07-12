Prichard Water Board votes on pay raise for all employees

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Another intense meeting at the Prichard Water Board Monday after they were slapped with a hefty fine from the Alabama Department of Environmental Management for hundreds of thousands of dollars, citing many inspection violations.

Though, a final decision was made on an ongoing debate: should all employees receive a five percent raise?

There were high tensions following the board agreeing to pay almost $235,000 to ADEM for many violations, including 171 sewage overflows dating back to two years ago.

Prichard residents said it comes as no surprise.

“This is not the first time this has happened,” said former Prichard council member, Severia Campbell Morris. “It’s very obvious we are not doing something right under the present leadership.”

The five percent pay raise for all employees was also knocked down.

The board cited they do not have the funds to supply this raise, especially with heaping fines.

Though some residents think this raise is well-deserved.

“They need a raise,” said Morris. “You have people here that are working and doing their very best. If we can spend money on grounds that we know are contaminated, then we are throwing money down the drain.”

Cherry Doyle and John Johnson on the board advocated for the raise, attributing the need because of high gas prices. However, majority rules, and the board decided they cannot afford it.

