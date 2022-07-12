Recipe: Grilled Tri Tip with Chimichurri Sauce

Erin from Farm Fresh Meats shows us how to prepare this delicious and flavorful cut of meat!

*How Many Servings: 4

*Prep Time: 4 hours

*Cook Time: 45 minutes

*Difficulty Level: Intermediate

INGREDIENTS:

For the steak and marinade:

2-3 lb. Tri-Tip Roast

10 cloves of garlic, minced

2 teaspoons smoked paprika

4 teaspoons black pepper

2 tablespoons coarse salt

1 cup extra virgin olive oil

6 tablespoons red wine vinegar

4 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce

For the Chimichurri:

1 cup flat leaf parsley, chopped

4 tablespoons fresh oregano, chopped

4 tablespoons green onion, chopped

2 teaspoons lemon zest

8 cloves minced garlic

2 teaspoons chili pepper flakes

4 tablespoons red wine vinegar

1 cup extra virgin olive oil

S&P to taste

STEPS:

1. Combine all ingredients for the tri-tip marinade and let the roast sit in and absorb the marinade for at least 4 hours or overnight.

2. In a small bowl, whisk together all ingredients for the chimichurri and let it stand for at least 10 minutes to allow flavors to combine.

3. Heat up your outside grill to 425 degrees. Alternatively, heat an indoor grill pan over medium high heat or until you have a very hot surface. (If you use an indoor grill pan, I suggest to cook the roast sous vide style first until an internal of 135 degrees is reached in the thickest part of the tri-tip.)

4. For the outdoor grill, place tri-tip on hot the hot surface and baste with some of the left-over marinade. Cover and cook for 45 minutes to an hour (depending on the size, around 15 minutes per pound), turning over once half way through. When the thickest part of the meat is at 135 degrees (rare), remove from heat, cover with foil and let it rest for 10 minutes.

5. For an indoor grill pan, sear on both sides until nice grill marks have formed. This is after the roast has been fully cooked sous vide style.

6. Pair the roast with beautiful, grilled summer veggies (squash, zucchini, red onion, cherry tomatoes) and couscous.

7. After the roast has had plenty of time to rest, slice it against the grain and serve it on a large platter. Spoon a bed of couscous on to your platter then, place the sliced roast on top of the couscous. Gingerly place your grilled summer veggies around the roast and top everything with a healthy dose of chimichurri sauce.

ABOUT THE BUSINESS:

Farm Fresh Meats, Inc.

22057 State Highway 59 South

Robertsdale, AL 36567

251.947.7385 or 251.947.7386

www.farmfreshmeatsal.com

Facebook: @farmfreshmeats

Tuesday-Friday 8a-5p, Sat 8a-3p

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.