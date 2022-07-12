‘Rubber Ducky Regatta’ to benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - FOX 10 News is committed to letting you know about events going on in our community.

Our Lenise Ligon sat down with Mary McAleer to discuss the “Rubber Ducky Regatta” benefitting Ronald McDonald House Charities.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.