Showers and storms will return

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - As of midmorning we’ve seen dry conditions on the Gulf Coast, but showers and storms will fire back off later today. The main threats will continue to be heavy rain and lightning. Those will start to form after sunrise and will increase in number in the afternoon and early evening. Rain coverage will be at 60% today. A Gulf Low will continue to keep rain chances high the rest of the week and into the weekend.

The odds of this becoming Tropical Storm Danielle remains low at only 30% but this will still have to be monitored carefully. Highs this afternoon will be cooler today. Most spots will only reach the upper 80s and we’ll stay in the mid to upper 80s the rest of the week. Rain coverage will be 60-70% today through Friday.

