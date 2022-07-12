MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A severe thunderstorm that rolled through Mobile on Monday night blew over a stack of shipping containers at the port.

The Alabama Port Authority said the containers, which weigh 8,000 pounds each, were knocked down and onto a fence. No one in the area was hurt.

The National Weather Service said the storm packed 60 mph gusts.

Storm blows four-ton containers over at Port of Mobile (Maggie Oliver/Alabama Port Authority)

