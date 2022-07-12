Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals
Advertisement

Storm blows four-ton containers over at Port of Mobile

Storm blows four-ton containers over at Port of Mobile
Storm blows four-ton containers over at Port of Mobile(Maggie Oliver/Alabama Port Authority)
By WALA Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 9:16 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A severe thunderstorm that rolled through Mobile on Monday night blew over a stack of shipping containers at the port.

The Alabama Port Authority said the containers, which weigh 8,000 pounds each, were knocked down and onto a fence. No one in the area was hurt.

The National Weather Service said the storm packed 60 mph gusts.

Storm blows four-ton containers over at Port of Mobile
Storm blows four-ton containers over at Port of Mobile(Maggie Oliver/Alabama Port Authority)

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Deputies found the bodies of a young couple on Monday after neighbors said they hadn't been...
Young couple dead in apparent murder/suicide
Prichard Water Works & Sewer Board
Prichard Water Board votes on pay raise for all employees
Residents in the area are used to the flooding threat
Homeowners in the Bayou Sara community preparing for rainy week
Mobile County commissioner objects to historical marker for lynching victim
Mobile County commissioner objects to historical marker for lynching victim