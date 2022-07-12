Advertise With Us
Summer Vacation Beauty Tips with Danielle Renee Beauty

By Chelsey Sayasane
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Dani with Danielle Renee Beauty + Bath + Skin Care joined Chelsey on Studio10 with tips and tricks to look and feel your best all Summer long! Be sure to check out her website for a full list of products.

Summer Vacation Beauty Tips

• Pair Vitamin C with Sunscreen (daily)

• Exfoliation (a week prior)

• Hydrating toner and moisturizer daily

• Wash Your Makeup off properly

Danielle Renée Summer Vacation Raffle

All $85 orders placed through July 31 will be entered to win a bottle of red wine made in Orvieto, Italy!

*Winner must be 21 years old | Prize is for pickup only at Danielle Renée

