Washington County Sheriff’s Office seeks public’s help locating man missing since October

CITRONELLE, Ala. (WALA) - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help locating a man missing since October 2021.

Daniel Blake Jenkins, 33, was last seen Oct. 16, 2021 in the in area of Lucky Landing Road in Citronelle. Authorities said he is believed to have traveled to work in Moss Point, Miss.

Authorities said he contacted a family member several days later but has not been heard from since.

Daniel Blake Jenkins was last seen was last seen Oct. 16, 2021 and may be driving a white 2002 Ford F150 bearing Alabama tag 2851BF5. (Washington County Sheriff's Office, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency)

He is believed to be driving a white 2002 Ford F150 bearing Alabama tag 2851BF5.

Jenkins is 5 feet 10 inches tall with brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information on Jenkins’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 251-847-2022.

