Wilmer man accused of beating someone with hammer; mother charged with trying to hide him from deputies

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Wilmer man is accused of hitting someone with his car and then beating him with a hammer. His mother is also in jail for trying to hide him, deputies said.

According to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office, 24-year-old Ryan Holmes attacked the victim in the Irvington area on June 19. Investigators said Holmes and the victim were arguing when he attempted to hit the man with his vehicle. Deputies said Holmes then got out of his car and hit the victim in the head with a hammer. The attack resulted in severe head injuries and an attempted murder warrant was issued for Holmes’ arrest.

He remained on the run until deputies said they received a tip that Holmes was hiding in a hotel on the I-65 service road in Mobile.

Deputies said when they arrived at the hotel on July 11, they saw Holmes leaving in a vehicle driven by a woman, later identified as his mother, Pamela Holmes.

They followed the car and pulled the driver over on Three Notch Road. The sheriff’s office said Ryan Holmes got out and started running, but was captured by deputies and a K-9 officer.

As deputies were taking him into custody, they said Pamela Holmes unsuccessfully attempted to flee the scene in her vehicle. She was arrested and charged with hindering prosecution and attempting to elude police.

Ryan Holmes was booked into jail on a charge of attempted murder.

