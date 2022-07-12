Woman dies of injuries sustained in crash of ATV driven by juvenile

MONROE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A passenger in an all-terrain vehicle driven by a juvenile died from injuries sustained in a crash Friday afternoon, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Lana B. Kelley, 42, of Indianapolis, was critically injured when the 2019 Polaris 900 ATV in which she was riding entered a curve and partially overturned on Reed Road about 2 miles south of the Monroeville city limits.

Kelley died of her injuries en route to Monroe County Hospital, authorities said.

No further information was release.

Troopers with ALEA continue to investigate the crash.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.