Woman dies of injuries sustained in crash of ATV driven by juvenile

By WALA Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MONROE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A passenger in an all-terrain vehicle driven by a juvenile died from injuries sustained in a crash Friday afternoon, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Lana B. Kelley, 42, of Indianapolis, was critically injured when the 2019 Polaris 900 ATV in which she was riding entered a curve and partially overturned on Reed Road about 2 miles south of the Monroeville city limits.

Kelley died of her injuries en route to Monroe County Hospital, authorities said.

No further information was release.

Troopers with ALEA continue to investigate the crash.

