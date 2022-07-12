Young couple dead in apparent murder/suicide

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WALA) - Deputies found the bodies of a young couple on Monday after neighbors said they hadn’t been seen since Saturday.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said it was called to a home on Mariah Way near Fort Walton Beach. Inside the house, they found a 21-year-old and 24-year-old dead in the bedroom.

Investigators believe it’s a domestic violence-related murder/suicide.

The sheriff’s office did not release their names.

