Young couple dead in apparent murder/suicide

Deputies found the bodies of a young couple on Monday after neighbors said they hadn't been...
Deputies found the bodies of a young couple on Monday after neighbors said they hadn't been seen since Saturday.(Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office)
By WALA Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WALA) - Deputies found the bodies of a young couple on Monday after neighbors said they hadn’t been seen since Saturday.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said it was called to a home on Mariah Way near Fort Walton Beach. Inside the house, they found a 21-year-old and 24-year-old dead in the bedroom.

Investigators believe it’s a domestic violence-related murder/suicide.

The sheriff’s office did not release their names.

