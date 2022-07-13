Advertise With Us
Afternoon will be drier as showers move out

By Michael White
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s been raining along the coast all morning and we’re still seeing coastal rain as of 10 a.m., but those showers will fade away later today and our afternoon will be much drier with a high of around 90 degrees. The Gulf Low is moving out and it’s no longer an area of possible tropical development. We’ll see a front approaching from the north tonight and this could bring more chances for showers and storms tomorrow and Friday. Rain coverage will be at 60-70% but drops to 50% this weekend. Highs will be in the 87-90 degree range.

---

