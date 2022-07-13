Baldwin County preparing for threat of fresh water flooding

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WALA) - As the rain continues to fall, the threat of flooding is growing for some homeowners in Baldwin county.

Van Edington spoke to FOX10 about his home in Silverhill and the steps he’s taking to protect it. Edington says while regular rain events do no damage at all. Hurricanes are a different story.

“Silver Creek runs right through here. It doesn’t really rise at least not in this section here during any kind of heavy rain. When the hurricane was here, it got a little scary. It rose about two or three feet. It came within four feet of the yard. But as soon as the storm passed, immediately it went down,” Edington said.

And that was enough to make changes. He told FOX10, major work was done to protect against erosion. Including installing a wall and growing more grass.

“We like the house. It sits up on a little rise. We’ve never had a problem with rising water here. Even though we do carry coverage for that. We’ve never had a problem with that,” Edington said.

Less than ten minutes away, this pile of sand sits in the parking lot of the Baldwin County Central Annex. All to protect from the potential of fresh water flooding.

The pile is free but it’s also self-serve. The county says to bring your own bags and tools.

