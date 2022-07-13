Federal grand jury upgrades charges against alleged illegal gun dealer from Foley

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A federal grand jury has handed up a new indictment against a Foley man accused for selling guns without a federal firearms license.

Steven R. “L.O.” Hansen initially was indicted in March on charges that he was dealing guns without a federal firearms license. He also was charged with two counts of unlawful importation of silencers.

The updated indictment adds individual counts for each alleged silencer seized during the investigation – an additional 40 counts.

The law requires people to get a federal firearms license in order to sell guns commercially. That is what law enforcement officials accuse Hansen of doing. But his attorney maintains the defendant simply selling from his private collection, which does not require a federal firearms license.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.