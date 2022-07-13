Five Tips for Smart Back-to-School Shopping with Navigator Credit Union

The following information was provided by Navigator Credit Union:

Summer vacation is still in full swing but it’s never too early to plan for the new school year. From crayons and notebooks to clothes and computers, back-to-school shopping is one of the most expensive times of year for families. Navigator Credit Union has some ways you can save.

Take Stock of What You Have Before heading to the store, look around your home and your child’s backpack to see what supplies you could use for the upcoming school year. You’ll be surprised how many items you’ll discover that still have a lot of life left. Things like erasers, pencils, pens and notebooks don’t have a shelf life.

Go shopping with a plan Make a list and set a budget before you go shopping. Make note of how much you’re willing to spend on various items on the list and try to stick to it. If you have older children, this process can be a valuable personal-finance learning opportunity.

Compare prices before you buy Do your research before you buy. Scour the sale papers for the best deals. Once done, take your shopping list and flyers to one store and ask for a price match. Many big box stores will match the price as long as it’s the same brand. It’s a terrific way to be able to shop at a single store and get the best price in town on school supplies. While shopping, use smartphone apps to scan bar codes to see if you’re getting the best deal.

Take advantage of tax holidays Dozens of states hold a sale tax holiday to give some relief to parents. Alabama’s 17th annual sales tax holiday is Friday, July 15, 2022, to Sunday, July 17, 2022. During the three days, shoppers can buy certain school supplies, computers, books and clothing free of the state’s four percent sales or use tax. Many cities and counties are also waiving local sales tax during the sales tax holiday. For a list of participating counties and cities along with exempt items, click here.

Wait to buy. Don’t feel pressured to get every single item on your child’s supply list before the first day of school. Ask the teachers which items are needed right away, then purchase remaining supplies later. You’ll get better deals in September and beyond.

While you’re out checking off the school shopping list, thinking beyond school needs could save you money in the long run. Back-to-school sales aren’t the only reason to stock up on classroom essentials for your kids. You can use discount school supplies later for other events and celebrations. If you need some extra help, ask about Navigator’s Back-To-School Loan. It’s available in amounts up to $20,000 with affordable rates, flexible terms and quick processing. Click here to learn more.

About Navigator Credit Union Navigator Credit Union has been guiding the Gulf Coast since 1939. Navigator is a not-for-profit credit union, here for Members not Wall Street investors. That means the Credit Union provide a full range of financial products and services, with better rates, fewer fees and more flexibility than most banks, including free checking, home loans, auto loans and credit cards. Navigator has 12 full-service Branches from Gulfport, Miss., to Daphne, Ala., and is committed to providing the strength, stability and financial resources Members need – no matter what happens on life’s journey. Visit navigatorcu.org to learn more or apply for membership!

Smart Back-to-School Shopping Tips

Take inventory Shop with a plan Compare prices Take advantage of sales tax holidays Wait to buy

Navigator Credit Union Locations from Gulfport, Miss., to Daphne, Ala. 800-344-3281 navigatorcu.org

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.