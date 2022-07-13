Florida man charged with multiple crimes after leading Baldwin County deputies on chase

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A 33-year-old Pensacola man is behind bars in Baldwin County today on multiple charges after leading deputies on a chase Tuesday night, according to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office.

The BCSO said it was about 7:30 p.m. when Billy Joe Burns and his girlfriend met with another couple in the 9000 block of County Road 65 in Foley. During their meeting, investigators said, an altercation ensued between the two women resulting in Billy Burns striking the female victim’s head with a four-way tire iron.

Deputies were called to the scene by witnesses, but Burns and his girlfriend left before deputies arrived. The BCSO said a patrol deputy observed Burns’ vehicle and attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but Mr. Burns fled. The vehicle eventually crashed, and Burns fled on foot.

While attempting to get away from deputies, Burns then committed a robbery and forcefully removed an older woman from her van, according to the sheriff’s office. The van was quickly located by deputies and Burns fled when deputies tried to conduct a traffic stop.

He eventually crashed near the intersection of the Foley Beach Express and County Road 8 in Gulf Shores, where he was taken into custody.

Burns was transported to a local hospital where he was treated for minor injuries sustained during his attempts to flee. He was released from the hospital and taken to the Baldwin County Corrections Center.

He was charged with assault in the second degree, robbery in the first degree, felony attempt to elude, felony leaving the scene of an accident and attempt to elude.

Burns is awaiting a bond hearing scheduled later today.

The BCSO said several agencies helped with this incident. A news release stated, “We would like to thank the Foley Police Department and the Gulf Shores Police Department for their assistance with getting Mr. Burns in custody and investigating the traffic crashes. We also want to acknowledge our dispatchers for their part in coordinating a safe resolution to this dangerous incident.”

