Healthy Living with USA Health: Coastal OB/GYN

Coastal OB/GYN is a newly developed practice comprised of five well-established OB/GYN’s who have chosen to deliver their patients at USA Health Children’s & Women’s Hospital. Their new clinic space is housed on in the Dauphin 65 building on the second floor.

The OB/GYN’s are proud to deliver at Children’s & Women’s due to the:

- only level III neonatal intensive care unit in the region. - only small-baby unit for micropreemies born at 28 weeks gestations or sooner and who weigh 2.2 pounds or less - the only OB/GYN evaluation center open 27/7 devoted to urgent and emergent OB/GYN care for women - A laborist program staffed by board-certified OB/GYN’s - In-house anesthesia services provided 24/7 - In-house neonatal providers

For more information or to make an appointment, visit https://coastalobgyn.com/

