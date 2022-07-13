Man shot through door on Hulsey Drive, MPD says

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile man suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound late Tuesday night after someone fired multiple rounds through his door, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Officers responded to the 500 block of Hulsey Drive around 11:12 p.m. Tuesday in reference to one shot. Investigators said that an unknown subject had knocked on the victim’s door. When the victim approached the door, the subject fired multiple rounds into the door, striking the victim, police said.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing.

