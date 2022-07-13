Advertise With Us
MCSO seeks public’s help locating missing Grand Bay woman

Kimberlee Oleary
Kimberlee Oleary(Mobile County Sheriff's Office)
By WALA Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
GRAND BAY, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office seeks the public’s help locating a missing woman who they say takes medication which she does not have with her.

On July 3, 2022, Kimberlee M. Oleary, 33, left her home in Grand Bay which she shares with her mother. Oleary left in her mother’s vehicle Sunday evening around 9:30 p.m. or 10 p.m., according to the sheriff’s office.

MCSO later found the vehicle on Old Pascagoula Road.

Oleary is 5 feet 5 inches tall, with hazel eyes and long brown hair.

Anyone who has seen Oleary or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact Mobile County Sheriff’s Office 251-574-8633.

