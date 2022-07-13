Mobile man accused of convenience store shooting pleads guilty to having illegal machine gun

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man accused of shooting two people at a convenience store in March pleaded guilty Wednesday in federal court to having a pistol that illegally had been converted into a machine gun.

Trenteon Jeveon King’s plea is part of a federal crackdown on converted guns that law enforcement authorities have said are showing up on Mobile streets in alarming numbers. It is one of at least three prosecutions initiated by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for southwest Alabama.

King, 22, of Mobile, faces a maximum punishment of 10 years in prison. Prosecutors have agreed to recommend a sentence within advisory guidelines. Chief U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Beaverstock set sentencing for Oct. 17.

Police arrested King in April after an off-duty Chickasaw police officer who was working as a loss prevention officer at the Wal-Mart on Rangeline Road spotted him leaving the store with concealed items.

According to King’s written plea agreement, he had a Glock Model 19 9mm pistol that had been modified with a device known as a Glock chip, or switch. That converts a semi-automatic gun into a fully automatic weapon that allows the user to get off hundreds of rounds in seconds with one squeeze of the trigger.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in May demonstrated how the conversion works, and Mobile police said they recently have been encountering the altered weapons. Officials said they are dangerous because they are difficult even for trained marksmen to control, which raises the odds innocent bystanders could get hit with stray bullets.

At least two other people have been indicted this year on similar charges:

Terrance Robert Fayne II, who authorities allege had an altered Glock on Oct. 12.

Eric Michael Fayne, who was scheduled to be arraigned this week on charges that he had an altered Smith & Wesson handgun on May 10.

King also faces assault charges stemming from the March incident. Police allege that he shot two people at the M&M Food Mart in Theodore after he got into an altercation with another man.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.