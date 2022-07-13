Mobile will have the state’s first electric garbage truck

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The City of Mobile will soon add a new electric vehicle to its fleet of garbage trucks.

The LR Electric from Mack Trucks will be the first electric garbage truck in use in Alabama. The city said it will save money on fuel costs, and give drivers a smoother, quieter ride.

“On average across the country, you’re probably looking at somewhere around $15-$20/hr to charge from completely dead to full charge daily compared to its diesel counterpart at 80 gallons/$6 a gallon,” said Dana Counts of Mack Trucks.

Mobile will receive the new truck later this year.

