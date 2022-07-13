Olivier Charles appointed new president of Bishop State Community College

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Olivier Charles, Alabama Community College System’s vice chancellor for student success, has been named as the new president of Bishop State Community College. His tenure begins Aug 1.

The ACCS Board of Trustees announced the appointment Wednesday.

“This is my dream job and I intend to retire at Bishop State,” said Charles. “Growing up in Mobile’s Campground neighborhood, Bishop State was always a physical reminder that opportunities were within my reach. That community-focused role hasn’t changed, and as Mobile grows, Bishop State will be there to help our community share in its success. Mobile gave so much to me, so I see this opportunity to serve as my way of giving back.”

“We are a proud historically-black community college, and we will always be. I am committed to making Bishop State not just the best HBCU in Alabama but the best community college in Alabama, period. I’m ready to work with our community stakeholders, our students, and our faculty so that Bishop State can achieve its full potential,” Charles added.

“Olivier’s background, skills, and vision make him the clear choice for this role,” said ACCS Board Member Jeb Shell of Mobile, who serves on the President’s Search Committee. “He is an inspiring and energetic leader with a long-term vision for Bishop State.”

“Olivier is a leader who can be integral in building relationships and solidifying workforce training infrastructure. He has succeeded in that role at the Alabama Community College System, and will bring that success to Bishop State,” said ACCS Chancellor Jimmy Baker. “Olivier sees the importance of Bishop State in Mobile’s past, its present, and its future.”

Charles, who grew up in Mobile and graduated from Murphy High School, served in higher education leadership for more than a decade, beginning as director of admissions and enrollment management at the University of West Alabama and as director of admissions and recruitment at Auburn University at Montgomery. Prior to becoming the ACCS vice chancellor for student success, Charles served as dean of students at Enterprise State Community College.

Charles directed and managed best practice policies regarding student recruitment, advising, admissions, athletics, financial aid, registration, retention, marketing, ADA, Title IX, and facilities.

Charles earned both a bachelor’s degree in special education and a master’s degree in college student development from the University of West Alabama.

