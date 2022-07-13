Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals
Advertisement

The Playhouse in the Park presents ‘The Wizard of Oz’

By Chelsey Sayasane
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The following information was provided by The Playhouse in the Park:

The Playhouse in the Park will present the classic MGM musical “The Wizard of Oz” July 15 through August 7. Friday and Saturday shows start at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday shows start at 2:30 p.m. This musical is a live stage adaptation of the classic 1939 Judy Garland movie. It features all the original characters, songs and dances from the film.

Rebekah Chappell and Joseph Blanchette joined Joe and Chelsey on Studio10 with more information. They play Dorothy and the Tin Man. Tickets can be obtained by going to Playhouseinthepark.org Adult tickets are $18. Children, students, and seniors are $16.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Five Tips for Smart Back-to-School Shopping with Navigator Credit Union
Five Tips for Smart Back-to-School Shopping with Navigator Credit Union
South Alabama Nonprofit Summit 2022
South Alabama Nonprofit Summit 2022
Healthy Living with USA Health: Coastal OB/GYN
Healthy Living with USA Health: Coastal OB/GYN
Recipe: Strawberry Salad
Recipe: Strawberry Salad