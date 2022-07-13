The Playhouse in the Park presents ‘The Wizard of Oz’

The following information was provided by The Playhouse in the Park:

The Playhouse in the Park will present the classic MGM musical “The Wizard of Oz” July 15 through August 7. Friday and Saturday shows start at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday shows start at 2:30 p.m. This musical is a live stage adaptation of the classic 1939 Judy Garland movie. It features all the original characters, songs and dances from the film.

Rebekah Chappell and Joseph Blanchette joined Joe and Chelsey on Studio10 with more information. They play Dorothy and the Tin Man. Tickets can be obtained by going to Playhouseinthepark.org Adult tickets are $18. Children, students, and seniors are $16.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.