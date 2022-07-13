Advertise With Us
Police pursuit happening this morning in Mobile

(JAROMIR CHALABALA | Envato Elements)
By WALA Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 8:35 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We are following some breaking news this morning out of mobile.

Police are looking for a suspect they say bailed out after a high-speed chase. This is happening in the area of the 3300 block of Halls Mill Road.

Early reports indicate three people may have been detained by police and that one other suspect fled. This is after a vehicular pursuit that turned down Halls Mills Road.

FOX10 News will have more on this developing story.

