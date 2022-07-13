Advertise With Us
Recipe: Strawberry Salad

By Allison Bradley
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lucy from Greer’s Markets has the perfect salad for summer, with a fresh, colorful mix of strawberries, avocado and feta!

INGREDIENTS:

  • 1 lb. strawberries, sliced
  • 1 avocado, diced
  • 1/3 cup feta or goat cheese, crumbled
  • 1/2 cup honey walnuts (recipe below)
  • For Vinaigrette:
  • 1/2 tsp. Dijon mustard
  • 1 tsp. honey
  • 3 tbsp. olive oil
  • 1.5 tsp. white wine vinegar
  • 1.5 tsp. orange juice
  • For Honey Walnuts:
  • 1/2 cup walnut pieces
  • 1/2 tbsp. butter
  • 1 tbsp. honey
  • dash of cinnamon
  • dash of chipotle chili powder

STEPS:

Melt butter in a small pan. Add honey, cinnamon, and chipotle chili powder. Stir in walnuts and cook on low for 5 minutes. Spread out into a piece of parchment paper. Let cool.

Arrange sliced strawberries on a platter or shallow bowl. Top with avocado, feta, and walnuts. Drizzle with vinaigrette. Eat immediately.

ABOUT GREER’S:

  • Greer’s Markets and Catering (multiple locations)
  • www.greers.com
  • Catering inquiries: 251.380.7781
  • Email: catering@greers.com
  • *Greer’s now offers online ordering with free store pickup at several of its markets!
  • *Greer’s also offers grocery delivery online through Instacart!

---

