Recipe: Strawberry Salad

Lucy from Greer’s Markets has the perfect salad for summer, with a fresh, colorful mix of strawberries, avocado and feta!

INGREDIENTS:

1 lb. strawberries, sliced

1 avocado, diced

1/3 cup feta or goat cheese, crumbled

1/2 cup honey walnuts (recipe below)

For Vinaigrette:

1/2 tsp. Dijon mustard

1 tsp. honey

3 tbsp. olive oil

1.5 tsp. white wine vinegar

1.5 tsp. orange juice

For Honey Walnuts:

1/2 cup walnut pieces

1/2 tbsp. butter

1 tbsp. honey

dash of cinnamon

dash of chipotle chili powder

STEPS:

Melt butter in a small pan. Add honey, cinnamon, and chipotle chili powder. Stir in walnuts and cook on low for 5 minutes. Spread out into a piece of parchment paper. Let cool.

Arrange sliced strawberries on a platter or shallow bowl. Top with avocado, feta, and walnuts. Drizzle with vinaigrette. Eat immediately.

ABOUT GREER’S:

Greer’s Markets and Catering (multiple locations)

www.greers.com

Catering inquiries: 251.380.7781

Email: catering@greers.com

*Greer’s now offers online ordering with free store pickup at several of its markets!

*Greer’s also offers grocery delivery online through Instacart

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.