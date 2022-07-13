Shark category added back to this year’s Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -The 89th Annual Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo starts Thursday and there’s a lot to look forward to this year.

It’s been seven years since there was a shark category in this tournament.

That’s what charter boat captain and rules committee chairman Richard Rutland said he’s most excited about.

“That’s a big deal. So sharks have made a huge comeback in the Gulf of Mexico. We are seeing humongous numbers of sharks. We have a lot of scientists that have endorsed this and gotten behind us to bring sharks back. They are absolutely a nuisance to fishermen right now offshore. You literally cannot go offshore and not see a shark or catch a shark or your line get broken off by one.”

The fisherman who reels in the biggest shark can win $12,000.

Bull shark, tiger shark, hammerhead and black tip shark are all clear to catch.

