Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals
Advertisement

Shark category added back to this year’s Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo

Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo
Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo(Outdoor Alabama)
By Shelby Myers
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -The 89th Annual Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo starts Thursday and there’s a lot to look forward to this year.

It’s been seven years since there was a shark category in this tournament.

That’s what charter boat captain and rules committee chairman Richard Rutland said he’s most excited about.

“That’s a big deal. So sharks have made a huge comeback in the Gulf of Mexico. We are seeing humongous numbers of sharks. We have a lot of scientists that have endorsed this and gotten behind us to bring sharks back. They are absolutely a nuisance to fishermen right now offshore. You literally cannot go offshore and not see a shark or catch a shark or your line get broken off by one.”

The fisherman who reels in the biggest shark can win $12,000.

Bull shark, tiger shark, hammerhead and black tip shark are all clear to catch.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sand is now available at the Baldwin County Central Annex
Baldwin County preparing for threat of fresh water flooding
Visitors to Gulf Place public beach in Gulf Shores greeted by red flags and dark skies on...
Rip currents and lightning present dangers to Baldwin County beachgoers this week
FILE - A video is displayed by the committee that claims to show Proud Boys in front of the...
Jan. 6 probe: Trump fought top officials’ strong objections
Winners of top ten ducks receive cash prizes
‘Rubber Ducky Regatta’ to benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities