South Alabama Nonprofit Summit 2022

The South Alabama Nonprofit Summit is a professional development opportunity for the nonprofit sector. The Summit is sponsored by the University of South Alabama, the South Alabama Coalition of Nonprofits, and the Alabama Coastal Foundation. The Summit Steering Committee also works closely with the Alabama Association of Nonprofits in Birmingham. The 2022 Summit will be held on Tuesday, July 26th at the University of South Alabama Student Center from 9am – 3:30pm. Interested persons can register for the Summit at sacnp.org. Parking, including handicapped parking, will be available to Summit attendees at no cost. Food and beverage will be available throughout the day and lunch will be served. There will be a keynote speaker during the lunch hour.

This is the seventh year for the South Alabama Nonprofit Summit and the first time since 2019 that it will be in person. The 2020 and 2021 Summits were virtual events.

