Suspect captured in woods after high speed chase ends in Prichard

By WALA Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 11:46 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - FOX10 News caught the end of a wild high-speed chase that started in Mobile and ended in Prichard.

One of the suspects was hiding in the woods near Alabama Village when police found him. Three people were taken into custody.

Police have not released details about the chase.

