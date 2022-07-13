Advertise With Us
Teenager charged with killing man on Clarke Avenue in June

Charvez Green
Charvez Green(Mobile County Metro Jail)
By WALA Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile teenager faces a murder charge related to a deadly shooting that happened in June.

Charvez Green, 18, turned himself into jail on Wednesday. Investigators said he’s accused of killing 23-year-old Karlos Pettway at a home on West Clarke Avenue on the afternoon of June 19.

Police did not reveal any other details about the case.

