Teenager charged with killing man on Clarke Avenue in June

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile teenager faces a murder charge related to a deadly shooting that happened in June.

Charvez Green, 18, turned himself into jail on Wednesday. Investigators said he’s accused of killing 23-year-old Karlos Pettway at a home on West Clarke Avenue on the afternoon of June 19.

Police did not reveal any other details about the case.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.