MPD: Woman charged after breaking into victim’s home, attacking her

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police arrested a 42-year-old woman accused of breaking into another woman’s residence and hitting her multiple times.

Yolanda Rena Broadhead of Mobile was arrested Wednesday and booked into the Mobile County Metro Jail on a charge of first-degree burglary.

Officers responded to a burglary complaint around 5 p.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of Dog River Road Drive North. According to investigators, a known female, later identified as Broadhead, unlawfully entered the victim’s resident, hit her several times, threatened more physical harm, then fled before officers arrived.

The victim suffered lacerations to her face.

Broadhead’s bond hearing is set for Friday, according to jail records.

