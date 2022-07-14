Alabama’s back-to-school tax-free weekend begins Friday

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - With school starting next month, Alabama’s annual back-to-school, tax-free holiday is happening Friday, July 15 through Sunday, July 17.

With increasing prices nationwide, people can find some relief when they shop this weekend. There will be zero tax on items in the state of Alabama for items like school supplies, clothing, books, and laptops.

For local businesses like Zoghby’s, tax-free weekend is their largest event of the year.

“Tax-free is our most important weekend for our company. We have over 50 employees and even the Zogbhy family comes in and comes and helps,” said Olivia Furth, a trainer at Zoghby’s.

Zoghby’s is also helping to combat the financial difficulties families are facing by helping kids find uniforms, offering discounts, and a pay-as-you-go program.

“We want to make sure that every kid that comes in here feels that way and they have something to start school in no matter the price it may be, so that is why we offer that layway progrm, we offer the 10 percent discount in May, and we encourage people to come shop on tax-free weekend because tax can add up on plaid goods especially,” said Destiny Cheatwood, lead trainer at Zoghby’s.

Michelle Farnum is a mom of students, and she considers this weekend a blessing.

“With inflation and prices going up, it’s just such a blessing even if you can save 10, 20 percent. It’ll just help a lot of families because so many of these uniforms are mandatory and this is one of the only places to get them.”

Eastern Shore School Supply in Daphne is another hotspot for student needs. Mary and Mollie Williams are just two of the many students starting back-to-school shopping.

“We use paint brushes, crayons, sharpies... we also use smelly markers and pencils.”

School is on the horizon, and there are many stores across the state of Alabama selling items like the ones you see behind me. You can find a list of eligible, tax-free items by clicking the link below.

