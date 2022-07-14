Advertise With Us
BCSO arrests fugitive who eluded deputies for days

James A. Gossett
James A. Gossett(Baldwin County Sheriff's Office)
By WALA Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - Baldwin County sheriff’s deputies on Wednesday apprehended a fugitive who they say had been on the run for days.

Deputies arrested James A. Gossett, 45, who wanted on numerous warrants, authorities said.

According to a BCSO Facebook post, Gossett eluded deputies over the past couple of days and again Wednesday morning. After receiving information from the public, deputies located Gossett near the 22000 block of Baldwin County Road 64 in the Wilcox community.

Authorities said Gossett fled from deputies again Wednesday evening but was later arrested with the help of a K-9 unit. Neither Gossett nor deputies suffered any injuries, the sheriff’s office reported.

Gossett was arrested on warrants for violation of release order (original charge of second-degree stalking), third-degree domestic violence and domestic violence (harassing communications).

Additional charges may be added, authorities said.

