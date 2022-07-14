4th Mobile Chinese restaurant defendant pleads guilty in illegal worker case

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A fourth defendant in a federal case involving illegal immigrants at a Chinese restaurant has pleaded guilty.

Yan Jiao Zuho originally was charged with conspiracy to commit money laundering. But in a deal with prosecutors, she pleaded guilty instead to a misdemeanor charge of continuing to employ illegal immigrants. She faces a maximum of six months imprisonment.

Zuho was the sister-in-law of the former owners and managers the now-defunct China Super Buffet on Airport Boulevard. She worked there from 2011 through 2014 and again from about March 2018 through June of last year.

In 2019, Kong Mei Zheng transferred ownership of the restaurant to his brother, who also is Zuho’s husband.

Zuho worked as manager and supervisor while the restaurant employed illegal immigrants. She admitted that she would pay the workers in cash to conceal their employment.

Zheng previously pleaded guilty to federal charges, along with his wife, De Yun Wang, and his sister, Kong Mei Zheng. They are scheduled to be sentenced in November.

According to court records, the defendants set up the unauthorized workers in two houses in Mobile, one on Newport Drive West owned by Zheng Kong Zheng and Wang, and another on San Juan Drive owned by Kong Mei Zheng.

A van would ferry the workers back and forth from home to the restaurant.

Zuho was in the kitchen with two of the unauthorized workers when federal agents raided the restaurant in June of last year, according to court records.

The defendant’s brother, Zheng Guo Zheng, is set to go on trial next month.

