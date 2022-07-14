Frustrations growing as family awaits answers in murder of Randon Lee

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Frustrations are growing for one family, who still has no answers about a senseless murder.

Three weeks ago, 18-year-old Randon Lee was gunned down at a Prichard gas station. Investigators said he was there selling marijuana.

The victim’s grandfather, Ronnie Lee, said three weeks is long enough. He was told police have an idea of who the suspected killers are, now he wants to know why they aren’t behind bars.

“I’ve given them three weeks. Friday will be three weeks that my grandson was murdered,” Lee said. “Shot in the back. It’s senseless.”

Ronnie says the family has been receiving little information.

“Between the DA and the police department, nobody communicates it don’t seem like.”

Prichard investigators provided an update at a press conference two weeks ago, saying they have identified two suspects in the killing.

“I don’t know why they haven’t put ‘em in jail. And they got my grandson’s cell phones and everything,” Ronnie explained.

According to Assistant District Attorney Madison Davis, the District Attorney’s Office doesn’t have enough evidence to make an arrest.

“The case right now it’s still under investigation by the Prichard Police Department,” Davis said. “The DA’s office at this point in time has met with the Prichard detectives on multiple occasions and asked them to follow up on certain things. We’re just waiting on the evidence to come in that we need to be able to charge the case.”

While the family patiently waits they say the loss of Randon and not having justice makes the wait feel a lot longer.

“It ain’t right. It just ain’t. They took a lot away when they did what they did. 11 seconds and you kill somebody,” Ronnie said. “I just wish the police would try to work hand in hand with the DA. The DA work with them.”

FOX10 News reached out to the Prichard Police Department for a comment but didn’t hear back from anyone.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.