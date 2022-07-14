MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Showers and storms are out early this morning in several spots. Heavy rain and lightning will continue to be the big threats so be careful when you’re driving and keep the rain gear close by.

A stalled front will be the culprit for the big coverage of showers and storms we’ll be faced with the next few days. Expect 60-70% coverage of showers and storms today and Friday, but the coverage could decline this weekend as the stalled front washes itself out. Highs will be just under 90 degrees for the next several days. Tropical weather has gone quiet for now.

---

