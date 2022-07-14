Immortalize yourself as your own action figure

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Time to make room on your shelf–for yourself.

For the first time Hasbro is bringing mass customization to fandom, allowing fans to become part of their favorite stories with 3D printing.

It’s a collaborative effort with Formlabs.

The process to immortalize yourself as your very own action figure seems pretty simple. First, fans download the Hasbro Pulse mobile app, available on Android and iOS devices and log into their Hasbro Selfie Series account. Next, fans are asked to scan their face, and customize their character and hairstyle. All that’s left after is to sit back and wait for the custom six-inch action figure to arrive.

The hardest part might be deciding which character to create in your own likeness. For starters consumers can purchase the following franchises:

Ghostbusters

G.I. Joe

Power Rangers

Star Wars

Marvel

While pretty innovative, this isn’t a first for Hasbro. The company has been toying with additive manufacturing for some time. In 2014 it partnered with 3D printing service bureau Shapeways so users could sell their own printable fan art for My Little Pony, Transformers, Dungeons & Dragons, G.I. Joe., and more.

Attendees of the upcoming San Diego Comic-Con are in luck. They’ll be able to get a preview of the Hasbro Selfie Series and a select number will even get to make and buy their own figures.

The figures will likely cost $60 each at launch in the fall.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.