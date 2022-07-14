Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals
Advertisement

Immortalize yourself as your own action figure

Hasbro Selfie Series
Hasbro made an action figure of "Star Wars" creator George Lucas disguised as a stormtrooper.
Hasbro made an action figure of "Star Wars" creator George Lucas disguised as a stormtrooper.(Source: Hasbro via CNN)
By Lenise Ligon
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 8:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Time to make room on your shelf–for yourself.

For the first time Hasbro is bringing mass customization to fandom, allowing fans to become part of their favorite stories with 3D printing.

It’s a collaborative effort with Formlabs.

The process to immortalize yourself as your very own action figure seems pretty simple. First, fans download the Hasbro Pulse mobile app, available on Android and iOS devices and log into their Hasbro Selfie Series account. Next, fans are asked to scan their face, and customize their character and hairstyle. All that’s left after is to sit back and wait for the custom six-inch action figure to arrive.

The hardest part might be deciding which character to create in your own likeness. For starters consumers can purchase the following franchises:

Ghostbusters

G.I. Joe

Power Rangers

Star Wars

Marvel

While pretty innovative, this isn’t a first for Hasbro. The company has been toying with additive manufacturing for some time. In 2014 it partnered with 3D printing service bureau Shapeways so users could sell their own printable fan art for My Little Pony, Transformers, Dungeons & Dragons, G.I. Joe., and more.

Attendees of the upcoming San Diego Comic-Con are in luck. They’ll be able to get a preview of the Hasbro Selfie Series and a select number will even get to make and buy their own figures.

The figures will likely cost $60 each at launch in the fall.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The event kicks off Thursday with the return of the Captain T-Bone's Liar's contest.
Preparations continue for the 89th annual Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo
Mobile adding electric garbage truck to fleet
Mobile will have the state’s first electric garbage truck
Sand Town community residents concerned over Mobile's new zoning, development regulations
Local historic community raises concerns about new code
Fugitive Files: Man slashed with box cutter during fight at grocery story
Fugitive Files: Man slashed with box cutter during fight at grocery story