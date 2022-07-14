Man charged with attempted murder in trailer park shooting

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police arrested a man accused of shooting someone during an argument in Theodore.

It happened Sunday night at a trailer park on Johnson Road.

Police said Austin Ford shot the victim around 8:45 p.m and fled the scene. He was picked up by police on Thursday and charged with attempted murder.

Police said the victim is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

