Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals
Advertisement

Man charged with attempted murder in trailer park shooting

Austin Ford
Austin Ford(Mobile County Metro Jail)
By WALA Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police arrested a man accused of shooting someone during an argument in Theodore.

It happened Sunday night at a trailer park on Johnson Road.

Police said Austin Ford shot the victim around 8:45 p.m and fled the scene. He was picked up by police on Thursday and charged with attempted murder.

Police said the victim is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Prichard Police holds news conference to discuss investigation into murder of Randon Lee
Prichard Police holds news conference to discuss investigation into murder of Randon Lee
Man charged with attempted murder in trailer park shooting
Man charged with attempted murder in trailer park shooting
Fury over I-10 bridge proposal has receded, public comments suggest
Fury over I-10 bridge proposal has receded, public comments suggest
The signs are available on a volunteer basis but Dr. Reginald Crenshaw says 12 principals have...
Mobile County Public School System launches stop the violence campaign