Mobile County Public School System launches stop the violence campaign

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Public School System is using these signs for as part of their stop the violence campaign. Dr. Reginald Crenshaw says they plan to start with schools in the inner city before expanding across the county.

“We hope they’ll stop and take a look at it and read it and understand especially the position of putting your parents in a situation where they have to put their house up on bond or putting their hands on women,” said Dr. Reginald Crenshaw.

The signs are available on a volunteer basis, but Crenshaw says 12 principals have already said they want some for their schools. This campaign is a collaborative effort that includes Darrell Portis who lost his daughter six months ago to gun violence.

“I’m supposed to be visiting my daughter in a college dorm, watching her play her college softball game today mausoleum,” said Darrell Portis.

He feels seeing these messages in schools could make a difference.

“I believe it does spark interest even if it’s just a mental trigger for the children to see this. To know there are other opportunities to solve conflicts,” said Portis.

From a security standpoint, the school system has already installed a new video management system. They’re also working on access control in schools. They’ve also partnered with MPD’s family intervention team.

“It allows us to share information with them and allow them to come into our campuses and meet with our students particularly with students who need a little more guidance,” said MCPSS Director of Safety and Security Andy Gatewood.

It’s unclear yet if the school system will arm school resource officers for the coming year, but they are trying to hire more in the meantime.

Dr. Crenshaw also mentioned that the school system is talking with law enforcement to determine what would work best for the school system as far as arming school resource officers. They hope to have a plan finalized in time for the school year.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.