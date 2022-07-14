Mobile Police: Slasher Attack in Grocery Store

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -A an apparent simmering feud boiled over inside a Pleasant Valley Road grocery store, according to Mobile Police. They say one man was attacked, beaten, then slashed several times with a box cutter on the face, neck and chest.

37 year old Antonio Hinton is wanted for First Degree Assault. Investigators tell FOX10 News Fugitive Files, on Saturday, July 9th, Hinton swung at the victim as he stood in the check-out line. They also say Hinton’s girlfriend, Katherine Lane, then used a large bottle to beat the man on the head. While that was happening, Hinton used the box cutter to cut the victim several times, before both left the scene, according to MPD. The victim survived, but investigators say he’ll need more surgery. They also believe the attack may have been about the victim being in a dating relationship with Lane’s sister.

On Sunday, the 10th, Lane was arrested, and taken to Metro. But police are still looking for Hinton. They want him behind bars. Antonio Hinton is 6 feet tall, weighing 165 pounds. He has no prior record of violence, but now is charged with First Degree Assault. If you see Hinton, or know where he is, DO NOT APPROACH HIM. Mobile Police consider him armed and dangerous. Instead, call the FOX10 News Fugitive Files-Crime Stoppers Hotline at 251-208-7211. You don’t have to leave your name when you make the call.

---

