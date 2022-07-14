Advertise With Us
Mobilians express mixed reviews on Amazon giving Ring footage to law enforcement without user’s consent

By Shelby Myers
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Amazon may have handed over home surveillance video to police without giving its users a heads up.

In new documents, Amazon admitted it gave footage from Ring doorbell cameras to law enforcement nearly a dozen times this year without asking the owners.

In the letter, an Amazon representative said the videos were released in emergency situations.

Two local ladies who live in Mobile offered up some mixed opinions on this.

Bobbie Bush said, “I don’t think it’s right to do that. I think it’s the person who is paying for the service, they can decide if they want to give it or not.”

Another Mobile woman said, “I’ll feel good about it. I’ll be glad to help if it was a crime in my neighborhood, I would be glad that they turned it in.”

Amazon maintained that in releasing the footage, it followed the law.

