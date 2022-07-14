The following information was provided by event organizers:

Women On A Move, Inc. is a nondenominational women’s ministry that serves women across the Alabama Gulf Coast. WOAM was created for the purpose of partnering with local churches and organizations by serving families and individuals, hosting community women’s events while making a physical and spiritual impact for those in need. We are a spirit led, word based ministry that exists to see women confidently move closer to Jesus. Women On A Move, Inc. is located in Mobile, Alabama. Follow us on our social media accounts (Facebook, Instagram @womenonamove) to keep up with what we are doing and how to get involved.

MOVE Conference 2022

July 21, 2022 @ 6:30 PM

The Steeple on St. Francis

Mobile, Alabama

Guest Speaker: Terra Russell

Worship: Centerpoint Band

Free Giveaways

Merch Table

Local Authors

Join us for an incredible night!

