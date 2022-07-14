Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals
Advertisement

MOVE Conference 2022

By Chelsey Sayasane
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The following information was provided by event organizers:

Women On A Move, Inc. is a nondenominational women’s ministry that serves women across the Alabama Gulf Coast. WOAM was created for the purpose of partnering with local churches and organizations by serving families and individuals, hosting community women’s events while making a physical and spiritual impact for those in need. We are a spirit led, word based ministry that exists to see women confidently move closer to Jesus. Women On A Move, Inc. is located in Mobile, Alabama. Follow us on our social media accounts (Facebook, Instagram @womenonamove) to keep up with what we are doing and how to get involved.

MOVE Conference 2022

July 21, 2022 @ 6:30 PM

The Steeple on St. Francis

Mobile, Alabama

Guest Speaker: Terra Russell

Worship: Centerpoint Band

Free Giveaways

Merch Table

Local Authors

Join us for an incredible night!

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Culler Beauty Self Adjusting Foundation
Culler Beauty Self Adjusting Foundation
The PACT Theatre Company presents 'Legally Blonde: The Musical!'
The Pact Theatre Company presents ‘Legally Blonde: The Musical!’
Summer events at The Fort Park
Summer events at The Fort Park
MOVE Conference 2022
MOVE Conference 2022