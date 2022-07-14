The Pact Theatre Company presents ‘Legally Blonde: The Musical!’

The following information was provided by The Pact Theatre Company:

The fabulous pink bombshell known as Elle Woods is making her arrival to Mobile, Alabama for as The PACT Theatre Company closes out their 2021-2022 performance season with the smash-hit, Legally Blonde: The Musical. Led by director and choreographer Jacob Rowe, The PACT Theatre Company welcomes the public to witness a fierce and fabulous underdog story that teaches the lesson of empowerment and owning your choices. As opening night approaches patrons can head to thepactmobile.com to purchase tickets for the show’s three week run, July 14th to July 31st!

You won’t want to miss this Broadway-quality performance right here in Mobile so you can see for yourself why pink is power! Based on Amanda Brown’s comedy novel and the hit-movie, the story of a blonde college-sorority girl, Elle Woods, takes place as she is broken up with by her college sweetheart, Warner Huntington III who claims she isn’t “serious enough”. This causes Elle to pack her bags and dog, Bruiser, and enroll into Harvard Law School to prove to Warner that she is indeed serious enough for him. Legally Blonde is a fun and fabulous feel good musical comedy with show stopping dance and musical numbers that remind you that being yourself never goes out of style.

For tickets and information visit thepactmobile.com or Facebook.com/thepactmobile. Tickets are on sale now for Legally Blonde: The Musical!

DETAILS

Start: July 14th | End: July 31st

What: Legally Blonde: The Musical Where: The PACT Theatre Company

Website: https://thepactmobile.com/ Time: 7:30pm (Thursday-Saturday) / 2:00pm (Sunday) Email: boxoffice@thepactmobile.com

Phone: (251) 307-5056

Address: 5025 Cottage Hill Road, Mobile, AL 36609

The PACT Theatre Company creates innovative theatre experiences that ignite the imagination, inspire the spirit, engage the community and enrich lives by producing exceptional musical theatre, accessible to all. Each year we produce five professional theatrical experiences, along with our two youth performances, summer camps, our educational academy and training company. Now celebrating our fifth anniversary, The PACT Theatre Company remains committed to promoting theatre to everyone of all ages and backgrounds.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.