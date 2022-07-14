Preparations continue for the 89th annual Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WALA) - The Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo is almost back. Wednesday was the last day of preparations before the fun starts Thursday night.

And for the competitors, they’re glad to be back.

“I think it’s a great tradition. We have to keep on going. I’m glad they didn’t cancel it because of the weather and that the weather turned. It’s the biggest fishing tournament and the most prestigious in the world,” Vlad Moldoveanu said.

Moldoveanu is one of the more than three thousand anglers competing. And as a former winner, he had some advice for first-timers.

“We actually won one time in 2019. We won first place for swordfish. We’ve been chasing that ever since. There’s a category for every fish in the gulf. So just fish until the buzzer and give your best out there,” Moldoveanu said.

And vendors are getting ready as well. It’s a full stock of thousands of shirts, hats, and other accessories.

“It’s always a great show. You can pack a lot of people into a small area. Have a lot of fun and a lot of conversations. It’s just a good vibe. The Jaycees do a great job putting this show on. Making sure vendors are happy and making sure customers are happy. It’s just a fun place to be,” Dustin Jackson with EZN Outfitters said.

It kicks off with the Captain T-bone liar’s contest Thursday night at 7, then the return of the cannon blast Friday morning at 5 a.m. marking the official start of the tournament.

FOX 10 will have live coverage of it all starting Thursday and throughout the weekend.

